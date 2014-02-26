(Corrects penultimate paragraph to show that 3 billion euros
refers to loan provisions and not losses)
By Jan Schwartz
HAMBURG Feb 26 Troubled German public-sector
bank HSH Nordbank will likely need more state aid than
previously thought due to deep losses in shipping lending and
back taxes, the bank's supervisory board chairman said.
The bank, one of the world's biggest shipping financiers,
has said up to now that it may need up to 1.3 billion euros
($1.79 billion) in state backing from 2019 to 2025.
"I wouldn't be surprised if we came to the conclusion, while
looking at our 2013 results, that it will come out just a tick
above that," Thomas Mirow told journalists late on Tuesday in
comments embargoed for Wednesday.
He declined to be specific because the bank's 2013 results
had not been finalised yet, but said the increase would likely
be in the hundreds of millions of euros.
The bank, battered by a four-year slump in the shipping
industry, expects to post losses in 2013 of less than 1 billion
euros, some of it due to regulatory fines and late tax payments.
Ship charter rates have fallen below breakeven levels as a
slew of new vessels, ordered during the boom years, enter
service. That has already bankrupted several major players and
driven others into restructuring as they found themselves unable
to service their debt.
HSH has already set aside provisions of around 3 billion
euros on its shipping portfolio.
The regional states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, which
own 85 percent of HSH, back the bank with 10 billion euros in
guarantees. [ID: nL5N0B6GIP]
($1 = 0.7282 euros)
(Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)