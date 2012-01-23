FRANKFURT Jan 23 Germany's HSH Nordbank said it had repaid a 3 billion euro ($3.9 billion) bond guaranteed by German rescue fund SoFFin, as part of efforts to repay a bailout from the states of Hamburg and Schleswig Holstein.

HSH made use of 17 billion euros worth of guarantees, which it received to prevent a collapse of the Hamburg-based lender in the aftermath of the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.

HSH said on Monday it would repay a further 3 billion euros in guarantees by July. ($1 = 0.7740 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)