FRANKFURT Oct 19 German lender HSH Nordbank
may need more support from its owners, the states of
Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, to help stem losses from
shipping finance and currency swaps, two people familiar with
the bank's thinking said.
"(The) reason is the dire situation in shipping finance,
which hit the third quarter hard," one of the people said on
Friday.
Adding to the state-held lender's financial woes are dollar
currency swaps which are causing further losses, another person
familiar with the bank's situation said.
HSH has already informally approached Hamburg and Schleswig
Holstein, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Friday, without
citing sources.
HSH, like other regional state-owned German lenders known as
landesbanks, lost billions of euros on risky investments in the
financial crisis, forcing its owners to prop it up with a
capital injection and an additional 10 billion euros ($13.7
billion) in loan guarantees.
In January, the bank had returned 3 billion euros of
guarantees, but the slowdown in the global economy has hit
shipping finance. HSH reported sharply lower first-half results
and warned of further potential losses in August.
The Hamburg-based lender has in recent weeks denied needing
additional aid but earlier this month abruptly announced the
departure of its Chief Executive Paul Lerbinger, without saying
why he was stepping down.
On Friday, the bank declined to comment on whether it would
seek additional aid but said it was currently evaluating ways to
reduce risk-weighted assets to shore up its capital position
without injecting additional funds.
A spokesman said the bank does not want to comment on the
outcome of the process which could take weeks or months.
A spokesman for the finance ministry of Schleswig-Holstein
said it is in continued dialogue with the bank. F urthermore, he
referred to a statement gi ven by regional finance minister
Monika Heinold last month when she said:
"Should the bank make a proposal about support measures we
will evaluate this with external advisors. Nobody can rule out
in the future that HSH Nordbank may request additional support
from the state. And everybody knows that this would need
approval from the European Commission."
In September, Credit rating agency Moody's said it was
considering downgrading the bank's long-term ratings over
concerns about its operating outlook after the first-half
results and uncertainties about its future business model.
