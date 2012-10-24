FRANKFURT Oct 24 Ailing German public-sector lender HSH Nordbank has named a former top manager of peer BayernLB as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Stefan Ermisch will take care of the shipping bank's finances from December 1, HSH Nordbank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last week, HSH had fired Chief Executive Paul Lerbinger and replaced him with its CFO Constantin von Oesterreich.

HSH, like other German landesbanks, lost billions of euros on risky investments in the financial crisis, forcing its state owners Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein to prop it up with 10 billion euros ($13 billion) in loan guarantees and a capital injection of 3 billion euros.

According to sources close to the bank, HSH may need more support from its owners, the states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, to help stem losses from shipping finance and currency swaps. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)