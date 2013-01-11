* Current head to quit chairmanship by end-Feb.
* New chairman says HSH has difficult road ahead
* HSH struggling to master shipping, financial crises
(Adds confirmation, Mirow comment, Hamburg dateline)
By Jan Schwartz and Andreas Kröner
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT, Jan 11 Struggling ship
financier HSH Nordbank has appointed the former head of the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Thomas
Mirow, as its next chairman, according to a statement on Friday.
The German city state of Hamburg and the state of Schleswig
Holstein, which together own 85 percent of HSH, said in the
statement that Mirow would take over from current chairman
Hilmar Kopper, 77, who will step down by the end of February.
Mirow will have the task of keeping HSH on course as it
rolls through a deep, four-year slump in the shipping industry
in the wake of the financial crisis that forced its owners to
extend it billions of euros in aid.
Last month the public-sector owners of the bank said they
were examining the possibility of increasing state aid to prop
up the bank in face of higher potential losses from shipping
loans.
Moody's analyst Katharina Barten recently told Reuters that
she sees HSH as being the weakest bank among Germany's seven
public-sector lenders called landesbanks. "The bank continues to
rely on the support of its owners," she added.
Mirow told a news conference: "I am aware that HSH Nordbank
still has a difficult road ahead of it." He added that hopes
that the crisis would soon be over were unlikely to be
fulfilled.
Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Mirow, who was head
of the EBRD until mid-2012 and who has also served as German
deputy finance minister and as economy minister in Hamburg, was
set to get the job.
"Thomas Mirow's close political contact at the state,
federal and European level and his track record of technical and
leadership competence in the financial industry makes him
ideally prepared for this challenging role," HSH Chief Executive
Constantin von Oesterreich said in a statement.
HSH said earlier on Friday that current chairman and former
Deutsche Bank chief executive Kopper had decided to
step down by the end of February at the latest, more than a year
before his contract expires.
Kopper took over the chairmanship of HSH in mid-2009, as the
lender struggled with fallout from the financial crisis. He made
clear at the time that he did not plan to serve out the full
term of his five-year appointment as chairman.
