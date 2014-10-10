FRANKFURT Oct 10 German state
Schleswig-Holstein may face severe financial strain if lender
HSH Nordbank fails the European Central Bank's health
check for banks, a government official said on Friday.
Ship financier HSH, 85 percent owned by the states of
Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg, has acknowledged it could fall
short in the ECB test of banks' ability to withstand financial
shocks.
"HSH Nordbank is the biggest budget risk for our state,"
said Monika Heinold, finance minister in the federal state of
Schleswig-Holstein.
One opposition lawmaker said the northern German state's
independence could be at risk if the federal government had to
help it to bail out HSH.
If it were unable to meet its own capital needs and required
its local government owners to step in, the European Commission
could order HSH to close down as it has already received 13
billion euros ($16.8 billion) in guarantees and capital from
taxpayers.
In 2012, it reduced its state guarantees by 3 billion in
expectation of an improvement in business. But as the shipping
crisis dragged on, HSH had to ask its owners last year to
restore the full level of guarantees.
EC regulators temporarily approved the move, but have not
yet announced a final decision, which is expected in the first
quarter of 2015, Heinold said.
"A negative outcome of the stress tests could have negative
repercussions for the state aid proceedings," Heinold, a member
of the Greens party, told parliamentarians in the northern
German city of Kiel.
According to several people familiar with the matter, HSH
and its owners are concerned that the Commission may not assess
HSH's business model as viable as the lender continues to
struggle to make money.
A major reason for the lack of profitability are the state
guarantees for which HSH has to pay several hundred million
euros annually.
For the heavily indebted state of Schleswig-Holstein, there
is more at stake.
It has also granted guarantees on 20 billion euros in debt
that HSH took on a decade ago, when it was a common practice
that state-owned lenders receive such backing. That leaves it
on the hook for its share of almost 30 billion euros of HSH
exposure.
"We are confronted with a 30-billion-euro question," said
Tobias Koch, a lawmaker representing the opposition CDU party.
Problems at HSH could reach "existential" proportions that
threaten the independence of the state, Koch said.
"No other question is as decisive as this for the future of
Schleswig-Holstein," he said.
The ECB is reviewing how 130 of the euro zone's largest
banks value their assets. The banks will then be tested on
whether their capital is enough to allow them to weather future
crises. The results will be published on October 26.
