By Andreas Kröner and Jan Schwartz
| FRANKFURT/HAMBURG, Sept 17
FRANKFURT/HAMBURG, Sept 17 German regional
lender HSH Nordbank hopes to seal a deal with the
European Commission in early October to offload 14-28 billion
euros in troubled assets onto its government owners and avoid
the risk of being shut down, sources said.
The ship financier, majority owned by the regional states of
Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg, had to seek support from its
owners after being hit by the slump in global trade in the wake
of the financial crisis.
The European Commission requires banks that receive state
aid to undergo substantial restructuring and shrink their
balance sheets.
The European Central Bank has been directly involved in the
restructuring negotiations, three sources close to the
discussions said on Thursday.
The ECB, HSH's supervisor since 2014, wants any bank
emerging from the restructuring process to have a strong capital
base and a viable business model, the sources said.
A spokeswoman for the ECB declined to comment.
Negotiators in Brussels - from HSH, its owners and the
European Commission - hope to restore HSH to health and meet the
European Commission's demands to avoid the need for state aid in
future, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The
majority of the troubled assets are loans to the shipping
sector.
Negotiators hope to agree on a haircut - or value reduction
- on the assets to be offloaded and hope to shed a nominal
volume of between 14 billion euros and 28 billion euros ($16-32
billion) from the bank's balance sheet, which held 108 billion
euros in assets in total as of the end of June.
REFORMS
HSH is still struggling to deal with its legacy ship
portfolio and the burden of paying fees for the 10 billion euros
($11 bln) in guarantees provided by the two state governments in
2009.
By moving the ailing assets to its owners at a discounted
price, HSH would face a large, one-off loss that would be mostly
covered by the guarantees. It would in turn impose a hefty
one-off cost on the states of Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg.
For HSH, the remaining, reduced guarantee resulting from the
deal would cost HSH less in annual fees, the source said, which
would improve its profitability.
While negotiators are confident that a deal can be reached,
no final decisions have been made.
Should talks collapse, HSH would face the threat of an EU
order to close its doors, like former rival WestLB, which was
wound down after posting billions of euros in losses in the
financial crisis.
In its talks with HSH, the EU has had to back down from an
original profitability goal of 8 to 10 percent return on equity
for the surviving bank due to pressure from the ECB, the sources
said.
The ECB was of the view that few German banks would meet
this criterion and so it shouldn't be applied to HSH, the
sources said. Setting the bar too high may pressure HSH into
undertaking riskier activities.
A spokeswoman for the Hamburg finance ministry confirmed
that the negotiations were ongoing but declined to offer
details. "We are interested in reaching a solution soon," she
said.
A spokesman for HSH declined to comment. A spokesman for the
EU confirmed that discussions were taking place but declined to
offer details.
($1 = 0.8832 euros)
(Additional reporting by Tom Koerkemeier in Brussels; Writing
by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Susan Fenton)