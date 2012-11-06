* HSH says likely to draw 1.3 bln euros in state guarantees

* Says does not need additional state aid

* HSH says Q3 earnings to take triple-digit million euro hit

* Risk provisions from shipping loans significantly higher (Adds detail, background)

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 German public-sector lender HSH Nordbank said higher potential losses from shipping loans meant it was likely to draw on 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) of state guarantees, though it did not think it would need additional state aid.

HSH, one of the world's biggest ship financiers, is suffering from a four-year slump in the shipping industry, one of the worst on record.

It said on Tuesday it expected the guarantees to be claimed from 2019-25.

Currently, the bank has an arrangement whereby it absorbs the first 3.2 billion euros in losses, while its owners - the regional states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein - have provided a so-called second-loss guarantee of 7 billion euros.

HSH said it projects for the remainder of the year and into 2014 much higher loan loss provisioning requirements as well as much higher default rates from its legacy ship loans from the years prior to 2009.

Third-quarter earnings will take a triple-digit-million euros hit, the bank added.

HSH, like other regional state-owned German lenders known as landesbanks, lost billions of euros on risky investments in the financial crisis, forcing its owners to prop it up with a capital injection and an additional 10 billion euros in loan guarantees.

In January, the bank had returned 3 billion euros of guarantees, but the slowdown in the global economy has hit shipping finance. HSH reported sharply lower first-half results and warned of further potential losses in August.

The Hamburg-based lender has in recent weeks denied needing additional aid but in October abruptly announced the departure of chief executive Paul Lerbinger, raising speculation of a change in tack.

($1 = 0.7823 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter)