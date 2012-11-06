* HSH says likely to draw 1.3 bln euros in state guarantees
* Says does not need additional state aid
* HSH says Q3 earnings to take triple-digit million euro hit
* Risk provisions from shipping loans significantly higher
FRANKFURT, Nov 6 German public-sector lender HSH
Nordbank said higher potential losses from shipping
loans meant it was likely to draw on 1.3 billion euros ($1.7
billion) of state guarantees, though it did not think it would
need additional state aid.
HSH, one of the world's biggest ship financiers, is
suffering from a four-year slump in the shipping industry, one
of the worst on record.
It said on Tuesday it expected the guarantees to be claimed
from 2019-25.
Currently, the bank has an arrangement whereby it absorbs
the first 3.2 billion euros in losses, while its owners - the
regional states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein - have
provided a so-called second-loss guarantee of 7 billion euros.
HSH said it projects for the remainder of the year and into
2014 much higher loan loss provisioning requirements as well as
much higher default rates from its legacy ship loans from the
years prior to 2009.
Third-quarter earnings will take a triple-digit-million
euros hit, the bank added.
HSH, like other regional state-owned German lenders known as
landesbanks, lost billions of euros on risky investments in the
financial crisis, forcing its owners to prop it up with a
capital injection and an additional 10 billion euros in loan
guarantees.
In January, the bank had returned 3 billion euros of
guarantees, but the slowdown in the global economy has hit
shipping finance. HSH reported sharply lower first-half results
and warned of further potential losses in August.
The Hamburg-based lender has in recent weeks denied needing
additional aid but in October abruptly announced the departure
of chief executive Paul Lerbinger, raising speculation of a
change in tack.
