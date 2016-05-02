BRUSSELS May 2 The European Commission said on Monday it had found that a 3 billion euro ($3.44 billion) increase in the guarantee ceiling provided by two German states to HSH Nordbank was in line with EU state aid rules.

The Commission had in 2013 temporarily approved the increase to 10 billion euros from 7 billion euros by Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, but opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether the bank could restore its viability.

The Comission said its finding was based on new commitments by Germany to split HSH into two parts and to sell the operational business without state aid.

"The split and sale solution, as I already outlined in agreement with the German authorities in October, created an opportunity to sell an important part of the bank," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"It paves the way for a privatised, viable business to emerge from the sale process," she continued. ($1 = 0.8712 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)