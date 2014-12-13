By Jan Schwartz
HAMBURG Dec 13 German state-backed landesbank
lender HSH Nordbank is seeking agreement to lower the
cost of annual fees it must pay for government guarantees it
received during the financial crisis, its chairman said in an
interview.
HSH plans to start discussions shortly with the European
Commission and the lender's majority owners, the German state of
Schleswig-Holstein and the city state of Hamburg, to bring the
interest payments it makes on the guarantees "to a sustainably
acceptable amount," Thomas Mirow told Reuters.
HSH, one of the world's biggest players in ship finance,
risked collapse in the crisis and its state owners stepped in to
offer 10 billion euros ($12.5 billion) in guarantees to support
the lender in 2009.
Since then, HSH has paid 2.1 billion euros in fees for those
guarantees, Mirow said.
The guarantees have prompted a protracted wrangle with the
European Commission, which argued that the aid distorted
competition in the banking sector.
Mirow warned against placing further demands on the lender
in the state-aid procedure, saying this would be
counter-productive.
An EU demand to wind down the bank would prove costly to
taxpayers, he said.
($1 = 0.8026 euros)
(Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Toby Chopra)