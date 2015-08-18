HAMBURG Aug 18 German public-sector lender HSH
Nordbank has struck a deal with prosecutors under which
it will pay about 22 million euros ($24 million) to settle a tax
investigation, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Cologne prosecutors are looking into whether the bank helped
rich clients evade taxes by setting up offshore shell companies
in Luxembourg to hide some of their wealth from tax authorities.
HSH declined to comment on any deal, saying only that it had
been engaged in a dialogue based on common trust with Cologne
prosecutors for months.
The prosecutors' office was not immediately available to
comment.
News of the settlement was first reported by newspaper
Sueddeutsche Zeitung and broadcasting networks NDR and WDR
earlier on Tuesday.
Sources told Reuters last month that HypoVereinsbank, the
German arm of Italy's UniCredit, was in talks with
German prosecutors to pay a fine to put behind it a similar
probe.
($1 = 0.9073 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Matthias Inverardi; Writing by
Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alexander Ratz and Pravin Char)