FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the
German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday
they were pleased with the first bidding round in the
privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank
, of which they jointly own 85 percent.
The bank, which was hit by risky assets turning sour in 2008
and a slump in global trade in ensuing years, has to be
privatised under European state-aid rules by the end of February
2018.
On Thursday, HSH's chief executive Stefan Ermisch said that
more than 10 expressions of interest had been received. The
bidding period ended on Friday.
"After a first sighting we can say - as we already said on
expressions of interest - that we are very happy with the
response," Hamburg finance senator Peter Tschentscher and
Schleswig-Holstein finance minister Monika Heinold said in a
joint statement on Sunday.
"The states will now study the offers at hand very carefully
and assess them according to the criteria laid down in the sale
announcement and further instructions on the process."
Spokesmen for the state of Hamburg and for HSH declined to
give further details beyond the statement.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Olaf Brenner, editing by Susan
Fenton)