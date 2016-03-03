FRANKFURT, March 3 German state-backed regional lender HSH Nordbank on Thursday said it was postponing the publication of its annual results in view of ongoing talks with the European Union.

"Questions affecting the bank's balance sheet are still under discussion in the ongoing EU state aid proceedings of HSH Nordbank AG," the landesbank lender said in a statement.

The European Commission said in October that HSH's owners - the German states of Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg jointly hold 85 percent - would have two years to privatise the lender, pending the final EU decision in the first half of 2016.

The Commission is expected to make a final decision in the case in the second quarter, HSH said, adding that a new publication date for its 2015 results would be communicated shortly. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)