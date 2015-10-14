FRANKFURT Oct 14 German regional lender HSH Nordbank could agree with the European Commission as early as next week to offload billions of euros in troubled assets onto its government owners and avoid the risk of being shut down, sources said.

The ship financier, majority owned by the regional states of Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg, had to seek support from its owners after being hit by the slump in global trade in the wake of the financial crisis.

The European Commission requires banks that receive state aid to undergo substantial restructuring and shrink their balance sheets.

A final decision has not been taken yet, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. A Bloomberg report said the EU had in principle approved the restructuring.

HSH, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein all declined comment.

Negotiators in Brussels - from HSH, its owners and the European Commission - hope to restore HSH to health and meet the Commission's demands to avoid the need for state aid in future, sources told Reuters last month.

Negotiators hope to agree on a haircut, or value reduction, on the assets to be offloaded and hope to shed a nominal volume of between 14 billion euros and 28 billion euros ($32.04 billion) from the bank's balance sheet, which held 108 billion euros in assets in total as of the end of June. ($1 = 0.8738 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Jan Schwartz Writing by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)