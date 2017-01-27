FRANKFURT Jan 27 State-owned German lender HSH Nordbank confirmed on Friday it was selling parts of its 3.2 billion euro ($3.4 billion) loan portfolio and said it was in advanced talks to divest more.

HSH's owners - the German states of Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg jointly hold 85 percent - have to privatise the bank under European state-aid rules by the end of February 2018 and have been trying to offload parts of its business.

The lender said in a statement it was selling a 1.64-billion-euro chunk of its loan portfolio, comprising around 800 million euros of aviation loans going to Australia's Macquarie Group and around 540 million of commercial real estate loans being bought by Bank of America Merrill Lynch .

"The sale is another important milestone on our path to change of ownership," Chief Executive Stefan Ermisch said.

The transaction, which was flagged by Reuters on Thursday, will lower the ratio of HSH's non-performing loans to its overall credit risk by around 1.3 percentage points, from a level of 17 percent at the end of September.

The sale still needs regulatory approval and will likely close in the second quarter, HSH said.

"We are in talks that are already at an advanced stage to sell further packages of this market portfolio," Ermisch said in the statement.

"These are also non-strategic legacy investments in the energy sector as well as international properties," he added.

