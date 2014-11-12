FRANKFURT Nov 12 Troubled German public-sector
lender HSH Nordbank will axe 500 of its 2,600 employees
as it seeks to cut 170 million euros ($212 million) in costs by
2017, its chief executive told German business daily
Handelsblatt.
"We have to show that the business model of our core bank
works," Constantin von Oesterreich told the paper's Thursday
edition, according to comments released by Handelsblatt ahead of
publication.
Last month, HSH narrowly passed a euro zone bank health
check but said at the time that it faces challenges in ongoing
EU state aid proceedings.
HSH received 13 billion euros in guarantees and capital from
taxpayers during the financial crisis. The European Commission,
tasked with making sure state aid does not hamper competition,
is expected to decide early next year on HSH's case.
(1 US dollar = 0.8021 euro)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by David Clarke)