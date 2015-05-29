FRANKFURT May 29 HSH Nordbank on
Friday urged its owners and the European Commission to allow the
German lender to purge its books of past problems such as
troubled shipping portfolios and high fees for state support
guarantees.
HSH and its majority owners, the German states of Hamburg
and Schleswig-Holstein, are looking at options to spin off
problem shipping loans into a separate entity, Reuters reported
earlier this month.
"We will only be able to sustainably free ourselves from
these legacy issues if our owners and the EU Commission clear
the path for structural reform," HSH Chief Executive Constantin
von Oesterreich said in statement.
The statement on the lender's first quarter results gave no
details of the structural changes being considered but said they
would bolster HSH's profitability and capital base.
Known primarily as a ship financier, HSH ran into trouble
from the downturn in global trade that followed the financial
crisis and had to seek support from its government owners.
That support prompted an ongoing wrangle with the European
Commission for distorting competition in the financial sector.
The Commission is expected to give a ruling on changes to the
guarantees and conditions for its approval in the coming months.
HSH said it had renewed the contract of chief financial
officer Stefan Ermisch, 49, for three years and also named him
deputy CEO, placing him in pole position to replace 62-year old
von Oesterreich for the top job in the future.
Net profit in the fist quarter fell to 206 million euros
from 215 million in the year-earlier quarter, HSH said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)