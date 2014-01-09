FRANKFURT Jan 9 Troubled German public-sector
bank HSH Nordbank won't be able to cope with extreme
scenarios that could arise in planned health checks for banks
later this year, its supervisory chairman told a German paper.
"There are situations in which even a triple knot won't
hold. We can't reflect every theoretically conceivable situation
in our capital structure," Thomas Mirow told Handelsblatt
according to a pre-release of its Friday edition.
He added that HSH was not preparing for unrealistic
scenarios to be part of the asset quality review and stress test
that are being organised by the European Central Bank and the
European Banking Authority.
"We are well prepared for that (realistic scenarios) -
especially in comparison to peers," he told the paper.
HSH Chief Executive Constantin von Oesterreich had told
Reuters in late November his bank would do fine in the bank
health check.
"We have a belt and suspenders," he said at the time,
referring to additional state aid received by its owners earlier
this year.
The regional states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein had
raised guarantees to 10 billion euros from 7 billion to help
landesbanks cope with rising provisions for bad ship loans.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)