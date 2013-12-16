(Modifies headline to drop word "evasion")
FRANKFURT Dec 16 German public sector lender
HSH Nordbank plans to set aside about 130 million euros
($179 million) in provisions against possible tax liabilities,
following an internal probe into suspected tax avoidance by
clients, a source familiar with the bank said on Monday.
In an internal probe conducted by law firm Clifford Chance
some dubious tax deals had been found, the source told Reuters
following a similar report by German newspaper Handelsblatt.
The probe regards possible tax liabilities in connection
with share transactions in which HSH had timed certain
proprietary trades close to dividend payments and claimed
possibly unwarranted tax credits related to the transactions.
Several other German banks are also looking into their
involvement in the tax rebate strategy dubbed "dividend
stripping," where a stock is bought just before losing rights to
a dividend then quickly sold.
An HSH spokesman declined to comment but pointed to an
television interview in which Chief Financial Officer Stefan
Ermisch said last month: "We are very transparent about this
(internal probe) towards our board and towards the fiscal
authorities."
Clifford Chance was not immediately available for comment.
($1=0.7271 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kröner and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)