FRANKFURT Dec 4 HSH Nordbank will step up plans for its privatisation once a restructuring deal with the European Commission is finalised in the first half of 2016, the ailing German regional lender said.

The bank's owners, which bailed out HSH after risky assets turned sour in 2008 and the bank got hit by the slump in global trade in the wake of the financial crisis, will have two years to privatise the shipping lender.

HSH said the deal that has been agreed in principle with the EU, which will allow the lender to offload billions of euros in troubled assets onto its government owners, will boost its business in the current quarter because it removes the uncertainty that had previously scared off customers.

"Over the next few months, we will be using the additional stability and forward planning visibility achieved with the EU agreement to further grow our client business," Chief Executive Constantin von Oesterreich said in a statement on Friday.

In the first nine months of 2015, net income dropped to 24 million euros ($26 million) from 333 million in the year-earlier period as HSH again put aside more money for bad ship loans. ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)