FRANKFURT May 16 Transport lender HSH Nordbank has exceeded its refinancing targets for 2012 and is on track for its 2013 funding targets, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Ermisch said.

The bank has no problems in getting funding both long- and short term, Ermisch said.

German magazine manager magazin had earlier reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter, that the bank had repeatedly missed its refinancing targets.

"As of May we are fully on track for our 2013 funding," Ermisch said. "We have clearly exceeded our funding targets for 2012," he said. (Reporting By Arno Schuetze and Peter Dinkloh; Writing by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Anthony Barker)