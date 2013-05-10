HONG KONG May 10 PICC Group will replace Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) as a component stock on the China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong, the index manager said after markets closed on Friday.

Galaxy Entertainment will replace retailer Esprit Holdings on the Hang Seng Index, becoming the second Macau casino operator to be included on the benchmark.

Both changes, part of a quarterly review, will be effective on June 17. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)