April 13 Tool and equipment rental firm HSS Hire said on Thursday that Chief Executive John Gill will step down once a successor is appointed.

The search for a new CEO is underway, the company said.

John Gill held the post since September 2015.

"...board believes it is the right time to look outside the business for a new CEO who can lead this next phase of our recovery," Chairman Alan Peterson said in a statement. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)