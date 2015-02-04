LONDON Feb 4 British tool firm HSS Hire opened 1.4 percent lower in its debut on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, after pricing the listing at the bottom of its expected price range of 210-262 pence per share.

The official price had valued the company at 325 million pounds ($492.64 million). HSS Hire, Britain's second biggest tool hire firm behind Speedy Hire, is London's first main market listing of the year. The company is being listed by Exponent, a UK private equity firm.

($1 = 0.6597 pounds) (Reporting By Andrew Winterbottom, editing by Freya Berry)