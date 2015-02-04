LONDON Feb 4 British tool and equipment-hire company HSS Hire Group said on Wednesday it had priced its listing on the London Stock Exchange at the bottom end of its price range, giving it a market capitalisation of 325 million pounds ($492 million).

The offer price has been set at 210 pence per share, after the company set a price range of 210-262 pence on Jan. 22.

The company said 19 percent of the offer had been allocated to retail investors.

JPMorgan acted as global co-ordinator, joint bookrunner and sponsor for the offering while Numis Securities also acted as joint book runner.

The group expected to raise primary proceeds of around 103 million pounds and to have a free float of at least 25 percent of the issued share capital of the company.

($1 = 0.6602 pounds) (Reporting by Andrew Winterbottom; Editing by Mark Potter)