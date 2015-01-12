LONDON Jan 12 British tool and equipment-hire
company HSS Hire Group plans to list on the London stock market
next month, raising a little more than 100 million pounds ($151
million) from new shares while allowing existing investors to
cut their stakes.
The company is expected to be valued at up to 600 million
pounds. Its revenue in the year to Sept. 27 was 271.6 million
pounds, against 177 million pounds in 2011.
HSS, which said it is the second-biggest provider of tool
and equipment hire in Britain, operates from 265 locations and
has about 2,900 staff.
It said it intends to use the 103 million pounds of primary
proceeds to reduce its current borrowing and to fund future
growth.
Funds managed by Exponent Private Equity, insurer Standard
Life and some directors, senior management and other
individuals will also sell shares. The company declined to say
how much existing shareholders will sell but said that the
company's free float will be at least 25 percent after the
offer.
The offer is to institutional investors and there is an
intermediate facility to allow participation by retail
investors. The shares will be listed on the London Stock
Exchange's main market.
The offer is being handled by JP Morgan, with Numis
Securities as joint bookrunner.
($1 = 0.6620 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Goodman)