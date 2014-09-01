Sept 1 Huangshan Tourism Development Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 488.7 million yuan (79.57 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on September 2

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1B8Jorz ; bit.ly/1nkifJY

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1415 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)