BRIEF-Moscow Exchange to delist Razgulay Group
* Says to delist Razgulay Group as of May 12 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn
Sept 1 Huangshan Tourism Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 488.7 million yuan (79.57 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on September 2
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1B8Jorz ; bit.ly/1nkifJY
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1415 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says to delist UTinet as of May 12 due to bankruptcy Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn