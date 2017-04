Reuters Market Eye - Shares of India's HT Media Ltd (HTML.NS) rose as much as 5.8 percent after well-known private investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 1.5 million shares in the company.

Rare Enterprises, the investment arm of Jhunjhunwala, bought 1.5 million shares in the Indian media firm on Friday, exchange data showed.

Shares in HT Media were up 3.8 percent at 12.20 p.m.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)