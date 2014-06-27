BRIEF-Hysonic receives patent
* Says it received Japan patent on Jan. 24, for haptic actuator
June 27 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd
* Says unit wins bid to supply cable products to China Mobile for 550 million yuan ($88.45 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jr53kz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2180 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it received Japan patent on Jan. 24, for haptic actuator
Jan 24 Canadian fintech company Goldmoney Inc has certified its gold-based financial products as sharia-compliant, the latest firm to combine blockchain technology to tap demand from Islamic investors.
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 23.4 percent to 53 percent, or to be 500 million yuan to 620 million yuan