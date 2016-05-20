BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Haitong Securities Company Ltd. :
* Says it will provide euro bonds issue guarantee of up to 800 million euros for its unit, Haitong International Finance Holdings 2015 Limited
* Says the euro bonds with maturity date of 2021
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6TEFCB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.