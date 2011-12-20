* ITC rules HTC infringed on one Apple patent
By Clare Jim and Poornima Gupta
TAIPEI, Dec 20 Apple Inc scored a
narrow victory against Taiwan's HTC Corp in a patent
lawsuit over smartphone technology that will set the stage for
further battles between rival makers in the fiercely competitive
market.
In a case seen as a proxy for a larger fight between Google
Inc's Android operating system and Apple's iOS, the
U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that HTC infringed on
one of four patents Apple had disputed and imposed a sales ban
on some of the Taiwan maker's phones.
While the ruling is unlikely to hurt HTC as much as
initially feared because it will have time to work around the
offending technology and has until April before the ban becomes
effective, it offers Apple ammunition to pursue other makers it
believes infringe on its technology.
"This is one skirmish in one battle, which is forming a much
larger war and each side has got some ammunition left," said
David Wilson, a London-based partner at the intellectual
property group with Herbert Smith LLP.
The patent in question, '647, relates to technology that
helps users clicking on phone numbers and other types of data in
a document, such as an email, to either dial directly or click
on the data to bring up more information.
As it is widely used in almost all smartphones, industry
experts foresee similar rulings should Apple bring other cases.
"With this ITC ruling, I think other phone companies are all
scratching their heads now as to how to resolve the same
technology they are using," said Melvin Li, a Hong Kong-based
patent agent and counsel consultant at U.S IP law firm
Heslin Rothenberg Farley & Mesitic PC.
Li said he expected courts in other jurisdictions such as
Canada, Australia and Europe to rule similarly on the patent.
Smartphone and tablet technology has already spawned a
wealth of patent litigation.
HTC has countersued Apple and is also fighting a patent case
in Germany. Microsoft Corp and Motorola Mobility
also have lawsuits against each other.
Apple's battle with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
which also uses Android software and is a supplier as well as
competitor, has been especially bitter, with some 30 legal cases
in 10 countries.
ANDROID DOMINATES ASIA
Apple's founder, the late Steve Jobs, was quoted in his
biography as saying that he was going to "destroy Android,
because it's a stolen product. I'm willing to go thermonuclear
war on this."
But the Android system dominates the Asia-Pacific ex-Japan
smartphone market with a 53 percent share this year versus 15
percent for Apple's iOS, according to technology research
company IDC, and Android is not likely to lose much ground.
"We still expect a lot of momentum around Android and
especially with Ice Cream Sandwich out now," said Bryan Ma, a
Singapore-based analyst with IDC, referring to the name for the
latest version of Android. "It's not really a lawsuit issue.
Those are going to continue on the background anyway."
Apple had initially accused HTC of infringing 10 patents,
but six were dropped from the case. The ITC judge then issued a
preliminary ruling that HTC infringed two of the remaining four
before issuing the final ruling on one patent.
The U.S. trade agency imposed a formal import ban on any HTC
phones that infringe on the patent, starting April 19, 2012. HTC
gets almost half its revenue from the U.S. market, but may not
be hurt too much because the ruling gives it time to launch
products that avoid the technology in question.
"It's a limited victory for a variety of reasons," said
Peter Toren, an intellectual property litigator and partner with
the Shulman Rogers law firm in the United States.
"It gives HTC plenty of time to implement a design-around,
which I understand they are already working on," he said. "The
order does in fact take effect in April, but the practical
impact won't be felt for some months after that."
HTC STILL STRUGGLING
Shares in HTC rose by the daily maximum allowed 6.97 percent
in Taipei trading on Tuesday, also helped by a company
announcement that it would buy back 10 million of its shares.
HTC said the ruling was a win for it.
"We are very pleased with the determination and we respect
it. However, the '647 patent is a small UI experience and HTC
will completely remove it from all of our phones soon," Grace
Lei, HTC's general counsel, said in a statement.
Apple spokeswoman Carolyn Wu said of the ruling: "We think
competition is healthy, but competitors should create their own
original technology, not steal ours."
But HTC may not be fully out of the woods yet.
It has struggled recently after slashing its fourth-quarter
revenue guidance due to stiff competition and concerns still
linger over whether it can convince investors it sill has the
innovative streak that catapulted it from an obscure contract
maker to a top brand.
"I have a negative and bearish view (on HTC)," said Yuanta
Securities analyst, Bonnie Chang. "I expect its first quarter
will still not be good because U.S. phone operators will worry
about the injunction and will not pull in inventory until HTC's
new models are approved."
She said the new phones have to prove competitive enough to
regain market share because rivals Samsung and Motorola Mobility
are selling very well in the fourth quarter.