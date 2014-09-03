BRIEF-Altius and Fairfax close strategic investment transaction
* Altius Minerals - Fairfax agreed to purchase, 5% preferred securities in aggregate amount up to $100 million, issuable in tranches of not less than $25 million
Sept 3 HTC Corp
* Says consolidated revenue in August up 10.43 percent y/y at T$14.5 billion (484.82 million US dollar)
* During Q1 customer acquisition cost averaged $6,000 for each new customer