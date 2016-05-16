May 16 HTC :

* Says it to repurchase 40,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.83 pct stake) during the period from May 16 to July 15

* Says price range of shares to be repurchased is T$47 per share ~ T$70 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$51,684,388,476

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zds9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)