TAIPEI Dec 16 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC
Corp has named current CFO Chialin Chang as global
head of sales, according to a statement released by the company
on Monday.
The announcement comes amid waning fortunes for the
once-dominant phone maker. In the most recent quarter, HTC
posted its first-ever quarterly loss, while earlier this month
it reported its 25th consecutive month of declining year-on-year
sales.
The company also saw a wave of executive departures earlier
in the year and is undergoing structural changes in response to
slumping revenue.
Chang had been involved in sales previously and the move
aims to consolidate operations, according to the company.
Chang will also remain CFO "until the time a transition of
responsibilities makes sense", the statement said.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill)