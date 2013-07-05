By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, July 5 HTC Corp may not
sustain sales growth into the third-quarter as the glow around
the Taiwanese smartphone maker's flagship model is likely to be
eclipsed by new products from bigger rivals Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Strong sales of the latest version of the HTC One, as well
as the colourful Butterfly range, boosted HTC's second-quarter
net profit surged to T$1.25 billion ($41.63 million) from a
record low in the previous quarter when a shortage of camera
components delayed its product
launch.
The profit figure, however, lagged forecasts and analysts
said the sales growth was likely to be short-lived. Sales for
the July-September quarter are expected to remain little changed
from the previous quarter and few new products are in the
pipeline.
The company has also cut back on component orders for the
quarter, which traditionally sees higher sales, several analysts
said. BNP Paribas, in a recent research note, said it expected
overall third-quarter orders to remain flat from the
second-quarter.
"HTC may have new products in Q3, but competition from Apple
and other Chinese brands are fierce," said Taipei-based analyst
Peter Liao of Nomura Securities. "It'll be hard to keep the
growth."
Analysts said the almost 25 percent drop in HTC's June sales
compared to the same year-ago period also boded ill for the next
quarter.
"The big drop on June sales likely proves the HTC One sales
momentum slowdown and 3Q may be only flattish as is the market
expectation," Goldman Sacks analyst Michael Shieh said.
Growth in sales for smartphone market leader Samsung
Electronics has also started to wane. The South Korean firm
missed already modest expectations for its quarterly earnings
guidance, deepening worries that its smartphone business may
have peaked.
HTC has embarked on a marketing campaign to boost its brand
image, a strategy it said in May would squeeze operating margins
for the rest of the year.
The company is expected to launch the One Mini phone, which
features a 4.3-inch screen and is targeted at the mid-market, in
August, a month before both heavyweights Samsung and Apple are
likely to release new and upgraded offerings.
In addition to the intense competition, HTC has seen several
executives leave the company this year, including Chief Product
Officer Kouji Kodera. Company sources say the departures were
related to a disappointing product launch and a 40 percent drop
in total sales in 2012.
HTC was the world's 10th-biggest smartphone maker by
shipments in the fourth quarter 2012, according to IT research
firm Gartner, jostling in a crowded field behind Samsung and
Apple.