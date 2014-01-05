TAIPEI Jan 5 Taiwanese smartphone vendor HTC
Corp said on Sunday it made a net profit of T$0.3
billion ($10 million) in the fourth quarter of 2013, missing
expectations despite a one-time asset sale and cost cuts to
offset years of falling sales amid intense competition.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected a
net profit of T$721.71 million for a quarter during which the
firm that once dominated Taiwan's phone making industry was
convulsed by a wave of senior executive departures.
The October-December figure compares to a net loss of T$2.97
billion in the previous three months - HTC's first-ever
quarterly loss as companies like Samsung Electronics Co Inc
and Xiaomi Inc increased their share of the global
smartphone market. In the fourth quarter of 2012 it made a net
profit of T$1.01 billion.
HTC's fourth-quarter earnings included a one-time profit of
T$2.5 billion from the sale of its remaining stake in Beats
Electronics LLC, a headphone brand.
($1 = 29.8980 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Ron
Popeski)