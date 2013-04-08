TAIPEI, April 8 HTC Corp reported a
record-low quarterly profit on Monday that missed analysts'
estimates after the delayed launch of its 2013 flagship
smartphone model further undermined sales amid tough competition
from Samsung Electronics and Apple.
The Taiwanese smartphone maker said its unaudited net profit
was T$85 million ($2.85 million) in its January-March first
quarter, compared with T$1 billion in the prior quarter and
T$10.9 billion in the same period last year. It was the lowest
since HTC began reporting quarterly profits in 2004.
HTC was expected to post a net profit of T$467.5 million,
according to the average forecast of 18 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter revenue was T$42.8 billion, lower than the
T$50-60 billion range that HTC had forecast in February. Revenue
in the fourth quarter was T$60 billion.
HTC rolled out its latest smartphone, the HTC One, in just
three countries last month, instead of in 80 countries as it had
originally planned. The company said HTC One sales would not
kick off before the end of April across Europe, North America
and the Asia-Pacific region.
HTC was the world's 10th-biggest smartphone maker by
shipments in the fourth quarter, according to IT research firm
Gartner, jostling in a crowded field behind the top-two
heavyweights Samsung Electronics and Apple.
Shares of HTC have lost more than half of their value in the
past 12 months, underperforming a slight rise in Taiwan's main
TAIEX index. On Monday, HTC shares closed down 2.2
percent before the earnings were released, compared with a 2.4
percent fall in the main index.
($1 = 29.8640 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)