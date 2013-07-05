TAIPEI, July 5 HTC Corp second-quarter
net profit rose to T$1.25 billion ($41.63 million), lifted by
strong sales of its latest smartphone model but the figure
lagged analyst forecasts.
The figure compared to a record-low net profit of T$85
million in the previous quarter and T$7.4 billion net profit in
the same period last year.
HTC was expected to post a net profit of T$2.02 billion,
according to the average forecast of 20 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter revenue was T$70.7 billion, in line with the
T$70 billion the company had forecast in May. Revenue in the
first quarter was T$42.8 billion.
Sales in June alone fell 26.4 percent to T$22.08 billion
from the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 30.0265 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)