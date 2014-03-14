WASHINGTON, March 14 HTC Corp and
others did not violate digital camera patents owned by Apple Inc
spinoff FlashPoint Technology to make their
smartphones, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on
Friday.
FlashPoint Technology, which filed the complaint in 2012,
had originally accused Taiwan-based HTC, China's Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp of
infringing four patents for smartphone cameras. One of the
patents was dropped as the case proceeded.
An administrative law judge found in a preliminary decision
on Sept. 30, 2013, that two HTC smartphones - the HTC Vivid and
HTC Droid Incredible 4G LTE - infringed upon one FlashPoint
patent, while Huawei and ZTE were cleared.
The commission, which reviewed the judge's ruling, said in a
final decision on Friday that none of the accused companies
infringed the patents and it terminated the investigation.
If the companies had been found guilty of violating the
patents, the smartphones could have been banned from the United
States market.
The ITC is a popular venue for patent lawsuits because it
can ban infringing products from the United States more easily
than district courts.
The ITC will rule that a patent has been violated if the
accused company infringes the patent and if the patent owner
uses the patent in the United States.
The case at the International Trade Commission is No.
337-850.