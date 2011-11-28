Nov 28 German patent firm IPCom on Monday
asked HTC Corp to stop sales and distribution of all
its smartphones in Germany saying the Taiwanese firm faces fines
if it does not comply.
"If HTC fails to comply, and continues to sell UMTS-capable
devices, IPCom will initiate a so-called "Zwangsgeldverfahren"
under German law, which will result in fines being levied until
it complies," IPCom said in a statement.
IPCom said last week it would enforce an injunction based on
a Mannheim court decision from February 2009 after HTC, the
fourth largest smartphone vendor globally, withdrew its appeal,
which was due to be decided this week.
HTC said over weekend the legal battle would have
no impact on its business in Germany because the injunction
covered only one HTC handset - which is no longer sold in
Germany - and it has also modified its implementation of the
UMTS standards.
"HTC's claim that it is "business as usual" in Germany is
utterly misleading," Bernhard Frohwitter, Managing Director of
IPCom, said in a statement.
"Fact is: the patent in question is valid, and the Mannheim
ruling of February 2009 covers all HTC 3G devices, since the
patent covers a mandatory 3G standard, valid for all devices and
networks," he said.
Partly due to legal challenges investors have started to
lose faith in HTC, fearing it cannot regain the innovative
streak that catapulted it from an obscure contract maker to the
world's No.4 smartphone brand. Its shares have fallen more than
30 percent in less than two weeks.
HTC's Desire, Sensation and Wildfire models have lost ground
to Apple Inc's iPhones and Samsung Electronics'
Galaxy line-up, prompting calls for a change of tack
in a fast-moving and fickle market.
(Reporting by Tarmo Virki)