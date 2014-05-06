(Changes dateline)
TAIPEI May 6 Taiwanese smartphone vendor HTC
Corp said on Tuesday it projects revenue in April-June
to almost match that of a year earlier thanks primarily to sales
of new flagship One M8 beating those of its predecessor.
Revenue is likely to be in a range of T$65 billion ($2.16
billion) to T$70 billion, compared with T$70.67 billion in the
same period a year prior, Chief Financial Officer Chialin Chang
said at a quarterly investor conference.
Chang said the manufacturer expects a second-quarter gross
profit margin of 21.3 percent to 22 percent, and
earnings-per-share of T$2.21 to T$3.
HTC is likely to break even or book a profit in the first
half, Chang said, after reporting a loss in January-March that
was wider than analysts estimated at T$1.88 billion.
($1 = 30.1040 Taiwan Dollars)
