TAIPEI May 6 Taiwanese smartphone vendor HTC Corp said on Tuesday it projects revenue in April-June to almost match that of a year earlier thanks primarily to sales of new flagship One M8 beating those of its predecessor.

Revenue is likely to be in a range of T$65 billion ($2.16 billion) to T$70 billion, compared with T$70.67 billion in the same period a year prior, Chief Financial Officer Chialin Chang said at a quarterly investor conference.

Chang said the manufacturer expects a second-quarter gross profit margin of 21.3 percent to 22 percent, and earnings-per-share of T$2.21 to T$3.

HTC is likely to break even or book a profit in the first half, Chang said, after reporting a loss in January-March that was wider than analysts estimated at T$1.88 billion. ($1 = 30.1040 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)