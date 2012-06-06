TAIPEI, June 6 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Wednesday its business in Asia was steady, while China is doing better than expected, despite a shortfall of earlier revenue guidance for the second quarter due to lower than expected sales in Europe and the U.S.

The world's No.5 smartphone vendor cuts its second-quarter revenue target by 13.3 percent to T$91 billion ($3.03 billion) earlier on Wednesday, citing lower than anticipated sales to Europe, and the delayed shipment and launch of certain products in the U.S. as reasons.

