(Adds details, comment)
STUTTGART Nov 29 Pressure grew on
smartphone maker HTC to settle a long-running legal
battle in Germany after a court spokeswoman said on Tuesday
local patent firm IPCom can enforce an injunction against the
Taiwanese firm's sales in Germany.
The injunction would stop all of HTC phone sales in Germany.
A Mannheim court ruled in February 2009 against HTC in a
patent fight with IPCom, allowing an injunction against sales of
HTC phones using UMTS technology, and setting a penalty of up to
250,000 euros each time the injunction was contravened.
HTC, all of whose smartphones use UMTS technology, withdrew
its appeal against the 2009 decision last week, making the
original decision enforceable.
After the 2009 ruling HTC said the injunction would stop it
from selling and importing its mobile devices into Germany, but
now it says the injunction covers only one HTC handset, which is
no longer sold in Germany.
"The text of the injunction is crystal clear. The ruling
itself doesn't mention any particular device -- only the
reasoning does," said Florian Mueller, German patent expert and
blogger.
IPCom on Monday asked HTC to stop sales and distribution of
all its smartphones in Germany, but the Taiwanese firm said on
Tuesday it continued to sell them.
Germany is a key market for HTC who sells around 2 million
smartphones a year there, with monthly sales at 190,000 last
quarter, according to research firm IDC.
"HTC can try to delay the inevitable but a settlement would
make most sense now," Mueller said.
IPCom has licensed its patents to several key players of the
mobile phone industry.
IPCom is also fighting Nokia over usage of
patents IPCom acquired from Bosch. Bosch created the
portfolio between the mid-1980s and 2000, and it includes some
of the key patents in the wireless industry, such as patent 100,
which standardises a cellphone's first connection to a network.
Partly due to legal challenges investors have started to
lose faith in HTC, fearing it cannot regain the innovative
streak that catapulted it from an obscure contract maker to the
world's No.4 smartphone brand. Its shares have dropped around 30
percent in two weeks.
HTC's Desire, Sensation and Wildfire models have lost ground
to Apple Inc's iPhones and Samsung Electronics'
Galaxy line-up, prompting calls for a change of tack
in a fast-moving and fickle market.
(Reporting by Hendrick Sackmann and Tarmo Virki; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)