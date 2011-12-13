TAIPEI Dec 13 HTC Corp, the
world's No.4 smartphone maker, will start legal action against
Citi's Taiwan unit alleging it published false information
that led to a fall in HTC's share price, a Taiwan prosecutor
said on Tuesday.
"HTC submitted its case in August, and we have been in the
process of handling it," said Huang Mou-hsin, deputy chief
prosecutor at the Taipei Prosecution Office.
"HTC sued Citi Global Markets over violating the stock
transaction law," he said, declining to elaborate.
Citi Global Markets is a non-bank member of Citigroup.
HTC declined to confirm or deny the action, and said it
would not comment on any legal cases. Citi had no immediate
comment.
HTC's shares have tumbled from high of over T$1,200 in April
to T$415 as on Monday's close, as stiff competition forced the
company to cut earnings forecasts twice, stoking concern over
its future profits.
HTC shares were up 1.6 percent in early Tuesday trading.