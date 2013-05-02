(Corrects timing of when fund manger cut holding in paragraph
8)
* HTC One sales seen driving Q2 revenue 63.6 pct higher
* Marketing expenses likely to squeeze margins
* HTC still lags dominant rivals Samsung, Apple
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, May 2 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC
Corp will struggle to improve its margins this year as
it increases marketing spend for its latest model in a bid to
catch up to rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
Apple Inc.
HTC on Thursday forecast strong sales of its flagship HTC
One smartphone to lift second-quarter revenues by almost
two-thirds to T$70 billion ($2.37 billion).
Operating margins were also expected to widen to between 1
and 3 percent from the previous quarter's 0.1 percent, as HTC
spends more on a campaign to improve its brand image. HTC's
third-quarter 2012 operating margins were 7 percent.
"We're improving the HTC marketing execution. It's the first
time since HTC developed its brand that we are really
integrating brand, product and marketing all together," HTC
Chief Executive Peter Chou told an investor conference call.
He did not give specific figures but the company said in
March its digital media marketing budget for the first half of
this year would increase 250 percent year-on-year, while the
budget for traditional media will double.
Investors, however, were cautious about the HTC One's
longer-term prospects as both Apple and Samsung have much deeper
pockets and are more established brands.
"Samsung basically cornered the whole supply chain. To me,
HTC is more of a product story: good product, higher stock
price," said Hong Kong-based portfolio manager Michiel Van
Voorst, who manages $1.2 billion in Asian equities for Robeco.
"I think investors will be a bit more reluctant now to price
the stock at earnings that have not yet materialised," added Van
Voorst, who substantially cut his holdings in HTC late last year
after the company repeatedly missed profit forecasts.
The HTC One, currently available in five countries including
China, runs a version of Google Inc's Android software
that allows users to customise their homescreen.
Research firm Daiwa Capital, in a recent report, said HTC
One was one of the top-five best selling smartphones offered by
U.S. carriers and that it was out of stock at some operators and
retailers in Britain, Germany and Taiwan.
KGI Securities analyst Richard Ko believes this popularity
may be short-lived.
"While we think HTC's shipments will rebound strongly in Q2,
we also think Samsung and other second tier players will
continue to exert pressure on HTC," he said. "We remain cautious
because of HTC's execution capability and long-term structural
weaknesses."
Delays in the full launch of the HTC One due to a shortage
of a camera component led HTC to report a record-low net profit
in the previous quarter.
Future sales volumes were also thrown into doubt after rival
Nokia Oyj won a court injunction last week
that would prevent HTC from using microphone components made by
STMicroelectronics NV in HTC One phones.
HTC has said it does not expect the decision to have any
immediate impact on sales, and that it will find other suppliers
once its inventory of STMicroelectronics microphones runs out.
HTC was the world's 10th-biggest smartphone maker by
shipments in the fourth quarter, according to IT research firm
Gartner, jostling in a crowded field behind Samsung and Apple.
Shares in HTC have slipped 1.8 percent this year,
underperforming the broader market's 5.6 percent rise.
On Thursday, HTC shares closed down 2 percent compared to a 0.43
percent rise in the main share index.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Gordon; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)