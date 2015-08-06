TAIPEI Aug 6 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC
Corp said it would cut jobs and discontinue models as
part of its strategy to focus on high-end devices to better
compete with the likes of Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics.
"The cuts will be across the board," Chief Financial Officer
Chialin Chang told reporters after HTC reported a second-quarter
loss and forecast another for the third-quarter. "They will be
significant."
Chang said the cost reductions would extend to the first
quarter of next year, but declined to give further details.
A pioneer in early smartphones, HTC has been dismissed by
industry watchers as confused, unoriginal and uncompetitive.
The company has been losing market share over the past few
years, hit by intense competition at the high-end of the market
from the likes of Apple and Samsung Electronics while budget
Chinese rivals have also eclipsed its low-cost offerings.
HTC shares have fallen 51 percent so far this year. The
stock closed 1.69 percent lower before the results were
announced.
Chang said HTC was banking on selling high-end models in
emerging smartphone markets such as India, where he said the
company has a 20 percent market share of phones priced between
$250-$400.
Analysts, however, are less optimistic, saying HTC is likely
to continue to struggle for the next four quarters at least.
"We believe HTC will keep losing share in the smartphone
market and will keep losing money," analyst Calvin Huang with
Taiwan's SinoPac Securities wrote in a recent research note.
($1 = 31.6490 Taiwan dollars)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)