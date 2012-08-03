TAIPEI Aug 3 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC
Corp said on Friday it sees sales growing only in
China this quarter while other regions decline, forecasting as
much as a 23 percent fall overall in revenue, in a further sign
of how tough its road to recovery will be.
The world's No.5 smartphone maker, once one of the
industry's high flyers but badly hit by competition from Apple
Inc and Samsung, sees third-quarter revenue
at between T$70 billion and T$80 billion ($2.3 billion and $2.7
billion), compared with T$91 billion in the second quarter.
HTC was expected to earn T$92.51 billion in revenue in the
third quarter, according to the median of 18 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters.
"China will continue to see growth in the third quarter,
while other markets will have different degrees of decline,"
Chief Financial Officer Chialin Chang told an investor
conference.
"Europe, Middle East and Africa will face challenges because
of macro softness and competition," Chang said.
HTC, formerly a contract maker, had a fairytale ride in 2010
and early 2011, when its shares more than tripled in the 14
months to April 2011, reaching T$1,238.10. The company's sales
grew four-fold in 1-1/2 years as consumers snapped up its
innovative phones with their distinctive large clock numerals.
But it suffered an equally rapid fall from grace as its
phones failed to keep up with Apple's iPhones and Samsung's
Galaxy range. HTC's shares closed Friday at T$277.50, their
lowest in around 2-1/2 years.
Last month, HTC said profit more than halved in the second
quarter after European sales disappointed and phones destined
for the U.S. market were held up by customs inspections. The
results came on the same day that rival Samsung reported record
second-quarter operating profit.
MARGINS
HTC on Friday also said it expects a gross margin and an
operating margin of around 25 percent and 7 percent,
respectively, in the third quarter, falling from 27 percent and
9 percent in the second quarter.
Chang said the lower gross margin is due to falling product
prices and a change in product mixes in different markets.
HTC launched its new One series of models in April, banking
on their advanced cameras offering photography on a par with
traditional digital cameras, as well as music features such as
advanced audio technology from U.S. firm Beats Electronics to
regain market share lost to iPhones and Galaxy.
However, despite generally good reviews by analysts and tech
blogs, sales have not taken off. Nomura noted that HTC has cut
the price of One X to 4,999 yuan ($780) from 5,677 yuan in China
and U.S. operator AT&T lowered the contract price of the same
model to $99 from $199 last month.
"(Cutting prices) in less than three months after its
launch, we think is a bad signal as, in the past, HTC has been
able to sell 6-12 months before price cuts," Nomura said.
"We expect competition will become tougher over the next six
to nine months, with the new iPhone5 hitting One X and China
branded low-price dual core and quad core phones hitting the New
Desire model."
HTC has also been readjusting as it wrestles with declining
sales. It has sold back half of the 50 percent stake in Beats it
acquired last year, though it will continue to work with the
maker of high-end headphones and speakers.
"We have witnessed HTC conducting a series of cost-downs and
restructuring in its R&D team recently to lift the bottom line.
However, amazing new models and market position are the key
growth factors for the company," said Robert Cheng, an analyst
of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a report.