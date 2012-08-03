TAIPEI Aug 3 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC
Corp said on Friday it sees as much as a 23 percent
fall in revenue in the third quarter from the previous three
months, much worse than forecasts, while margins will also
decline.
The company said in a statement that it expects its
third-quarter revenue to be T$70 billion to T$80 billion
($2.34-2.67 billion) compared to T$91 billion in the second
quarter.
HTC was expected to earn T$92.51 billion in revenue in the
third quarter, according to 18 analysts polled by Reuters.
HTC also said it expects a gross margin and an operating
margin of around 25 percent and 7 percent, respectively, falling
from 27 percent and 9 percent in the previous quarter.
HTC did not elaborate in its statement, but will give a
briefing at 0800 GMT.
The world's No.5 smartphone maker reported early last month
profit more than halved in the second quarter after European
sales disappointed and phones destined for the U.S. market were
held up by customs inspections.