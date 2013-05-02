TAIPEI May 2 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC
Corp expects revenue to jump 63.6 percent in the
second quarter compared to the previous three months, in line
with analysts forecast, boosted by strong demand for its latest
flagship model, the HTC One.
HTC, struggling to compete against dominant smartphone
makers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc
, said on Thursday it expects second-quarter revenues of
T$70 billion ($2.37 billion).
That compares to the T$69.9 billion average revenue forecast
by 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In the first
quarter, HTC's revenues were T$42.79 billion.
HTC reported a record-low first quarter net profit of T$85
million after it delayed the full launch of the HTC One to
April, which meant it debuted against Samsung's newest Galaxy
model.
The company expects first-quarter gross margins of 22 to 24
percent, compared to 20.3 percent in the prior quarter and an
operating margin of 1 to 3 percent, higher than the previous
quarter's 0.1 percent.
HTC did not elaborate in its statement but will give a
briefing at 0700 GMT.