TAIPEI May 2 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp expects revenue to jump 63.6 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous three months, in line with analysts forecast, boosted by strong demand for its latest flagship model, the HTC One.

HTC, struggling to compete against dominant smartphone makers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc , said on Thursday it expects second-quarter revenues of T$70 billion ($2.37 billion).

That compares to the T$69.9 billion average revenue forecast by 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In the first quarter, HTC's revenues were T$42.79 billion.

HTC reported a record-low first quarter net profit of T$85 million after it delayed the full launch of the HTC One to April, which meant it debuted against Samsung's newest Galaxy model.

The company expects first-quarter gross margins of 22 to 24 percent, compared to 20.3 percent in the prior quarter and an operating margin of 1 to 3 percent, higher than the previous quarter's 0.1 percent.

HTC did not elaborate in its statement but will give a briefing at 0700 GMT.