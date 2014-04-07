BRIEF-Sync Power announces no div for 2016
April 17 Sync Power Corp : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/JWPCIy Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
TAIPEI, April 7 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp on Monday posted a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter of 2014 as sales continued to decline.
Net loss was T$1.88 billion ($62.06 million) in January-March, compared with a mean loss of T$1.59 billion estimated by 18 analysts polled by Reuters.
The result also compared with a profit of T$300 million in the previous quarter - largely attributed to the sale of a stake in headphone maker Beats Electronics LLC - and profit of T$85 million a year earlier.
Shares of HTC closed 3.57 percent higher on Monday ahead of the earnings release, compared with a 0.14 percent decline in the benchmark index. ($1 = 30.2910 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Sees FY17 capex to be around S$150m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: